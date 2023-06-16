Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) Stock: A -4.36% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) has seen a 1.63% increase in the past week, with a -6.73% drop in the past month, and a -6.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for GWRE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.36% for GWRE’s stock, with a 7.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is $84.17, which is $10.33 above the current market price. The public float for GWRE is 80.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GWRE on June 16, 2023 was 705.39K shares.

GWRE) stock’s latest price update

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 72.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/03/21 that Alibaba, MongoDB, PagerDuty, Yext: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $88 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

GWRE Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.78. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc. saw 17.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Hung Priscilla, who sale 2,523 shares at the price of $76.88 back on Mar 20. After this action, Hung Priscilla now owns 53,793 shares of Guidewire Software Inc., valued at $193,968 using the latest closing price.

Cooper Jeffrey Elliott, the Chief Financial Officer of Guidewire Software Inc., sale 1,659 shares at $76.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Cooper Jeffrey Elliott is holding 60,899 shares at $127,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.17 for the present operating margin

+43.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guidewire Software Inc. stands at -22.20. The total capital return value is set at -9.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.21. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 32.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 20.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.