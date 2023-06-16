Guess’ Inc. (GES) Stock Sees a0.43 Increase

The stock of Guess’ Inc. (GES) has gone down by -0.10% for the week, with a 16.68% rise in the past month and a 3.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.66% for GES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.37% for GES stock, with a simple moving average of 8.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) is above average at 10.97x. The 36-month beta value for GES is also noteworthy at 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GES is $24.00, which is $3.15 above than the current price. The public float for GES is 28.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.59% of that float. The average trading volume of GES on June 16, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

GES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) has increased by 0.43 when compared to last closing price of 20.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

GES Trading at 9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.54. In addition, Guess’ Inc. saw 0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from Weinswig Deborah, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $20.67 back on Jun 07. After this action, Weinswig Deborah now owns 26,069 shares of Guess’ Inc., valued at $413,466 using the latest closing price.

CHIDONI ANTHONY, the Director of Guess’ Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $16.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that CHIDONI ANTHONY is holding 199,552 shares at $166,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.13 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess’ Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99.

Based on Guess’ Inc. (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 212.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.97. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Guess’ Inc. (GES) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.