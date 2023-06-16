Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) by analysts is $51.40, which is $11.27 above the current market price. The public float for GVA is 43.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.07% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of GVA was 461.63K shares.

GVA) stock’s latest price update

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.42relation to previous closing price of 39.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GVA’s Market Performance

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has experienced a -0.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.95% rise in the past month, and a 0.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for GVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.59% for GVA’s stock, with a 11.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $55 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

GVA Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVA fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.15. In addition, Granite Construction Incorporated saw 14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+11.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Construction Incorporated stands at +2.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.25. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.