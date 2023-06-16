Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is 10.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLNG is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is $33.54, which is $11.69 above the current market price. The public float for GLNG is 91.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On June 16, 2023, GLNG’s average trading volume was 964.49K shares.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 21.66. However, the company has seen a -2.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Natural Gas Rockets. Winter’s Squeeze on Your Heating Bill.

GLNG’s Market Performance

GLNG’s stock has fallen by -2.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.28% and a quarterly rise of 2.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Golar LNG Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.72% for GLNG’s stock, with a -8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

GLNG Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.78. In addition, Golar LNG Limited saw -5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar LNG Limited stands at +325.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.09. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 48.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.74. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.