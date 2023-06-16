GMS Inc.’s (GMS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of GMS Inc. (GMS) has gone down by -2.24% for the week, with a 8.27% rise in the past month and a 24.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.60% for GMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.20% for GMS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) Right Now?

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GMS Inc. (GMS) is $67.60, which is -$1.38 below the current market price. The public float for GMS is 40.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMS on June 16, 2023 was 242.96K shares.

GMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) has jumped by 0.67 compared to previous close of 66.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for GMS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GMS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $60 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

GMS Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMS fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.87. In addition, GMS Inc. saw 34.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMS starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who sale 143,397 shares at the price of $68.09 back on Jun 13. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 5,991,963 shares of GMS Inc., valued at $9,763,902 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the 10% Owner of GMS Inc., sale 201,213 shares at $67.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 6,135,360 shares at $13,668,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.12 for the present operating margin

+29.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for GMS Inc. stands at +5.90. The total capital return value is set at 19.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.15. Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on GMS Inc. (GMS), the company’s capital structure generated 125.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.63. Total debt to assets is 43.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GMS Inc. (GMS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.