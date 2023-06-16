GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.02 compared to its previous closing price of 6.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WGS is $12.13, which is $4.8 above than the current price. The public float for WGS is 17.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.46% of that float. The average trading volume of WGS on June 16, 2023 was 154.99K shares.

WGS’s Market Performance

The stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has seen a 9.25% increase in the past week, with a 16.01% rise in the past month, and a -37.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.80% for WGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.98% for WGS’s stock, with a -57.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WGS Trading at -10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +18.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.96. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw -15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Feeley Kevin, who sale 903 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Jun 13. After this action, Feeley Kevin now owns 5,871 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $5,860 using the latest closing price.

Stueland Katherine, the Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 2,674 shares at $6.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Stueland Katherine is holding 20,034 shares at $17,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -119.70, with -76.20 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.