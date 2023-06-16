G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 4.43% gain in the past month, and a -11.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for GTHX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.85% for GTHX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -56.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GTHX is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GTHX is $11.17, which is $8.34 above the current market price. The public float for GTHX is 46.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.33% of that float. The average trading volume for GTHX on June 16, 2023 was 869.44K shares.

GTHX stock's latest price update

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX)’s stock price has soared by 2.17 in relation to previous closing price of 2.77.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTHX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GTHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTHX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

GTHX Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc. saw -47.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from Malik Rajesh, who sale 729 shares at the price of $5.41 back on Jan 05. After this action, Malik Rajesh now owns 102,739 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,942 using the latest closing price.

Hanson James S., the General Counsel of G1 Therapeutics Inc., sale 729 shares at $5.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Hanson James S. is holding 41,087 shares at $3,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-265.45 for the present operating margin

+92.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for G1 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -287.63. The total capital return value is set at -71.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.31. Equity return is now at value -222.90, with -71.60 for asset returns.

Based on G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX), the company’s capital structure generated 121.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.92. Total debt to assets is 44.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.