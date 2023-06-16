Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 31.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) is above average at 27.86x. The 36-month beta value for FTDR is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTDR is $32.00, which is -$1.62 below than the current price. The public float for FTDR is 81.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. The average trading volume of FTDR on June 16, 2023 was 963.94K shares.

FTDR’s Market Performance

The stock of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has seen a -3.10% decrease in the past week, with a -1.87% drop in the past month, and a 20.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for FTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.58% for FTDR’s stock, with a 22.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTDR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FTDR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTDR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

FTDR Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.43. In addition, Frontdoor Inc. saw 48.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.92. Equity return is now at value 184.80, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,032.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.17. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,000.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 277.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.