Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FATH is $0.87, The public float for FATH is 24.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FATH on June 16, 2023 was 105.62K shares.

FATH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) has dropped by -8.18 compared to previous close of 0.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FATH’s Market Performance

FATH’s stock has fallen by -7.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.99% and a quarterly drop of -50.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.02% for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.25% for FATH’s stock, with a -76.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FATH Trading at -26.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares sank -20.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATH fell by -7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4275. In addition, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation saw -73.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATH starting from Martin Ryan, who sale 10,189 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Mar 08. After this action, Martin Ryan now owns 1,681,576 shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, valued at $12,257 using the latest closing price.

Stump Richard L., the Chief Commercial Officer of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, sale 6,258 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Stump Richard L. is holding 611,210 shares at $7,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.64 for the present operating margin

+21.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation stands at -303.20. Equity return is now at value -265.70, with -72.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.