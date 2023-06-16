FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) has increased by 7.14 when compared to last closing price of 6.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FAT is at 2.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FAT is $25.00, which is $17.95 above the current market price. The public float for FAT is 4.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume for FAT on June 16, 2023 was 20.54K shares.

FAT’s Market Performance

FAT’s stock has seen a 0.14% increase for the week, with a 22.40% rise in the past month and a -5.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.26% for FAT Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.63% for FAT’s stock, with a 2.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FAT Trading at 15.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +29.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAT rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.18. In addition, FAT Brands Inc. saw 42.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAT starting from Kepp Kenneth, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $5.68 back on May 17. After this action, Kepp Kenneth now owns 200 shares of FAT Brands Inc., valued at $568 using the latest closing price.

Wiederhorn Thayer Donald, the Chief Operating Officer of FAT Brands Inc., purchase 1,666 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Wiederhorn Thayer Donald is holding 1,689 shares at $24,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.28 for the present operating margin

+38.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for FAT Brands Inc. stands at -30.99. Equity return is now at value 78.60, with -10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.