Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EYEN is 1.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) is $13.50, which is $10.86 above the current market price. The public float for EYEN is 27.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On June 16, 2023, EYEN’s average trading volume was 486.04K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EYEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) has decreased by -6.05 when compared to last closing price of 2.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EYEN’s Market Performance

EYEN’s stock has fallen by -6.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.12% and a quarterly drop of -10.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.49% for Eyenovia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.26% for EYEN’s stock, with a -0.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for EYEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYEN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2021.

EYEN Trading at -31.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -26.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Eyenovia Inc. saw 61.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from GANDOLFO JOHN P, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on May 31. After this action, GANDOLFO JOHN P now owns 8,000 shares of Eyenovia Inc., valued at $5,580 using the latest closing price.

MATHER CHARLES E IV, the Director of Eyenovia Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that MATHER CHARLES E IV is holding 77,544 shares at $7,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

Equity return is now at value -137.20, with -83.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.