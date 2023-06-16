Examining the Volatility of Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s (HMN) Stock

The stock of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) has gone down by -6.23% for the week, with a -10.10% drop in the past month and a -13.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.41% for HMN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.81% for HMN’s stock, with a -16.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HMN is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HMN is $36.50, which is $6.86 above the current price. The public float for HMN is 40.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HMN on June 16, 2023 was 240.08K shares.

HMN) stock’s latest price update

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.90 in relation to previous closing price of 29.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HMN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $38 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

HMN Trading at -7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMN fell by -6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.29. In addition, Horace Mann Educators Corporation saw -20.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HMN starting from McClure Beverley J., who sale 560 shares at the price of $30.27 back on Jun 01. After this action, McClure Beverley J. now owns 22,477 shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation, valued at $16,951 using the latest closing price.

Weckenbrock Michael, the Senior Vice President of Horace Mann Educators Corporation, sale 1,600 shares at $32.82 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Weckenbrock Michael is holding 5,424 shares at $52,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Horace Mann Educators Corporation stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at -4.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.15. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN), the company’s capital structure generated 46.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.76. Total debt to assets is 4.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.