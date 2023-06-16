Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Wabash National Corporation’s (WNC) Stock

The stock of Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has gone up by 1.39% for the week, with a 13.78% rise in the past month and a 10.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.26% for WNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.81% for WNC’s stock, with a 17.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Right Now?

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is $31.70, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for WNC is 47.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WNC on June 16, 2023 was 619.92K shares.

WNC) stock’s latest price update

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 27.12. However, the company has seen a 1.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNC stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for WNC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WNC in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $27 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

WNC Trading at 11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNC rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.41. In addition, Wabash National Corporation saw 19.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WNC starting from Magee Larry J, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $26.15 back on May 01. After this action, Magee Larry J now owns 111,874 shares of Wabash National Corporation, valued at $339,963 using the latest closing price.

Smith Dustin T, the SVP, Chief Strategy Officer of Wabash National Corporation, sale 41,327 shares at $27.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Smith Dustin T is holding 59,398 shares at $1,126,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wabash National Corporation stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.28. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wabash National Corporation (WNC), the company’s capital structure generated 105.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.30. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.