Evaluating the Impact of -1.32 Increase on Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) Stock

The stock of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has seen a 3.79% increase in the past week, with a 17.69% gain in the past month, and a 35.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for AKRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.52% for AKRO’s stock, with a 31.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) by analysts is $59.86, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for AKRO is 42.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.08% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AKRO was 685.34K shares.

AKRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) has decreased by -1.32 when compared to last closing price of 55.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

AKRO Trading at 19.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +20.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +346.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.33. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Graham G. Walmsley, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, Graham G. Walmsley now owns 400,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,400,000 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Andrew, the President & CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,613 shares at $55.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Cheng Andrew is holding 407,680 shares at $88,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.