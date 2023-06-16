Evaluating the Impact of 1.24 Increase on Loews Corporation’s (L) Stock

The stock of Loews Corporation (L) has seen a -0.81% decrease in the past week, with a 1.75% gain in the past month, and a 5.32% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for L.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for L’s stock, with a 2.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Right Now?

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Loews Corporation (L) by analysts is $52.00, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for L is 194.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of L was 839.87K shares.

L) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) has increased by 1.24 when compared to last closing price of 58.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/17/21 that Home Depot, Roblox, Walmart: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2016.

L Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.19. In addition, Loews Corporation saw 0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from Tisch Benjamin J, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $57.88 back on Jun 02. After this action, Tisch Benjamin J now owns 350,310 shares of Loews Corporation, valued at $6,366,800 using the latest closing price.

Tisch Benjamin J, the Sr. VP, Corp Dev and Strategy of Loews Corporation, purchase 110,000 shares at $56.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Tisch Benjamin J is holding 240,310 shares at $6,215,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Loews Corporation stands at +7.21. The total capital return value is set at 1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Loews Corporation (L), the company’s capital structure generated 120.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.64. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Loews Corporation (L) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.