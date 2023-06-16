EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.39 in relation to its previous close of 222.53. However, the company has experienced a 7.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that EPAM Systems Withdraws Forecasts. It Makes Software in Ukraine.

Is It Worth Investing in EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) is above average at 31.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is $243.25, which is $43.94 above the current market price. The public float for EPAM is 55.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EPAM on June 16, 2023 was 650.44K shares.

EPAM’s Market Performance

The stock of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) has seen a 7.87% increase in the past week, with a -1.19% drop in the past month, and a -18.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for EPAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.09% for EPAM’s stock, with a -28.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EPAM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EPAM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $220 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

EPAM Trading at -11.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAM rose by +7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.30. In addition, EPAM Systems Inc. saw -30.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAM starting from Peterson Jason D., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $350.00 back on Nov 11. After this action, Peterson Jason D. now owns 11,762 shares of EPAM Systems Inc., valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Dvorkin Viktar, the SVP/Head of Global Delivery of EPAM Systems Inc., sale 13,333 shares at $440.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Dvorkin Viktar is holding 7,572 shares at $5,877,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+29.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPAM Systems Inc. stands at +8.69. The total capital return value is set at 18.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.43. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.05. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.