EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has seen a -0.60% decrease in the past week, with a 5.40% gain in the past month, and a -2.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for ESMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for ESMT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Right Now?

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.87x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ESMT is $24.50, which is $6.22 above the current price. The public float for ESMT is 153.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESMT on June 16, 2023 was 451.62K shares.

ESMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) has surged by 0.55 when compared to previous closing price of 18.24, but the company has seen a -0.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESMT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ESMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESMT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $22 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

ESMT Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.50. In addition, EngageSmart Inc. saw 4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from Donovan Patrick F, who sale 949 shares at the price of $19.02 back on Jun 02. After this action, Donovan Patrick F now owns 2,529 shares of EngageSmart Inc., valued at $18,050 using the latest closing price.

HUDSON CASSANDRA, the Chief Financial Officer of EngageSmart Inc., sale 2,355 shares at $17.22 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that HUDSON CASSANDRA is holding 16,923 shares at $40,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.42 for the present operating margin

+73.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for EngageSmart Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 3.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.