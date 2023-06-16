Energous Corporation (WATT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, WATT stock has gone up by 10.38%, with a monthly gain of 12.26% and a quarterly plunge of -35.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.33% for Energous Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.62% for WATT’s stock, with a -56.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energous Corporation (WATT) is $1.38, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for WATT is 76.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WATT on June 16, 2023 was 328.82K shares.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT)’s stock price has increased by 14.13 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. However, the company has seen a 10.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WATT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WATT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WATT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WATT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 01st of the previous year 2019.

WATT Trading at -7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.76%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WATT rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3199. In addition, Energous Corporation saw -59.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WATT starting from MANNINA WILLIAM T, who sale 22,356 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Jun 01. After this action, MANNINA WILLIAM T now owns 181,872 shares of Energous Corporation, valued at $6,640 using the latest closing price.

MANNINA WILLIAM T, the Acting CFO (Interim) of Energous Corporation, sale 3,981 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that MANNINA WILLIAM T is holding 204,228 shares at $1,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WATT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3040.91 for the present operating margin

-164.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energous Corporation stands at -3086.41. The total capital return value is set at -69.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.05. Equity return is now at value -94.00, with -77.20 for asset returns.

Based on Energous Corporation (WATT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.40. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Energous Corporation (WATT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.