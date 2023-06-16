Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) is above average at 23.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) is $15.25, which is $4.47 above the current market price. The public float for ECVT is 91.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ECVT on June 16, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

ECVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) has surged by 0.84 when compared to previous closing price of 10.69, but the company has seen a -0.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ECVT’s Market Performance

ECVT’s stock has fallen by -0.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.51% and a quarterly rise of 4.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Ecovyst Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.59% for ECVT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECVT stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for ECVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECVT in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $18 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the previous year 2022.

ECVT Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECVT fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Ecovyst Inc. saw 21.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECVT starting from INEOS Ltd, who sale 14,000,000 shares at the price of $10.88 back on May 26. After this action, INEOS Ltd now owns 10,731,385 shares of Ecovyst Inc., valued at $152,331,200 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Ecovyst Inc., sale 11,490,444 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 0 shares at $114,329,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.43 for the present operating margin

+26.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecovyst Inc. stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 7.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.36. Total debt to assets is 48.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.