Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DX is 45.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.36% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of DX was 1.04M shares.

DX) stock’s latest price update

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 12.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DX’s Market Performance

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has experienced a 3.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.86% rise in the past month, and a 3.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for DX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.01% for DX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

DX Trading at 8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.53. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw -1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

BOSTON BYRON L, the CEO and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $11.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that BOSTON BYRON L is holding 402,634 shares at $29,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.