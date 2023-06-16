Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.29 in relation to its previous close of 0.17. However, the company has experienced a -3.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 23.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DXF on June 16, 2023 was 4.03M shares.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF’s stock has seen a -3.41% decrease for the week, with a -17.79% drop in the past month and a 27.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.50% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.56% for DXF’s stock, with a -23.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXF Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares sank -12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1847. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -54.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.