Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) is above average at 8.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DOGZ is 30.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOGZ on June 16, 2023 was 173.87K shares.

DOGZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) has increased by 7.88 when compared to last closing price of 0.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DOGZ’s Market Performance

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) has seen a 8.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.74% decline in the past month and a -2.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.74% for DOGZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.29% for DOGZ’s stock, with a -12.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOGZ Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ rose by +8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7695. In addition, Dogness (International) Corporation saw -14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.48 for the present operating margin

+37.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dogness (International) Corporation stands at +11.94. The total capital return value is set at 0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.