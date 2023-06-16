Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) is $8.41, which is -$0.21 below the current market price. The public float for DSEY is 313.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DSEY on June 16, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DSEY) stock’s latest price update

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.48 in comparison to its previous close of 8.34, however, the company has experienced a 0.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DSEY’s Market Performance

DSEY’s stock has risen by 0.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.33% and a quarterly rise of 3.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.50% for Diversey Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for DSEY’s stock, with a 33.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSEY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DSEY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DSEY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

DSEY Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.46%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSEY rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Diversey Holdings Ltd. saw 96.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSEY

Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.