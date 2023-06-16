Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for DMRC is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DMRC is $25.00, which is -$4.21 below the current market price. The public float for DMRC is 13.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.13% of that float. The average trading volume for DMRC on June 16, 2023 was 129.43K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DMRC) stock’s latest price update

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.32 in comparison to its previous close of 30.85, however, the company has experienced a -5.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DMRC’s Market Performance

DMRC’s stock has fallen by -5.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.57% and a quarterly rise of 58.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for Digimarc Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.90% for DMRC’s stock, with a 45.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DMRC Trading at 22.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMRC fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.63. In addition, Digimarc Corporation saw 57.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMRC starting from Walter Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $30.25 back on May 31. After this action, Walter Andrew now owns 30,323 shares of Digimarc Corporation, valued at $302,510 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Tony, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Digimarc Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Rodriguez Tony is holding 41,198 shares at $64,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.18 for the present operating margin

+45.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digimarc Corporation stands at -198.03. The total capital return value is set at -74.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.76. Equity return is now at value -56.00, with -48.00 for asset returns.

Based on Digimarc Corporation (DMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.62. Total debt to assets is 6.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.