Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.90 in comparison to its previous close of 11.77, however, the company has experienced a -2.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) is above average at 10.44x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CGEM is $29.00, which is $16.3 above than the current price. The public float for CGEM is 37.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.01% of that float. The average trading volume of CGEM on June 16, 2023 was 273.86K shares.

CGEM’s Market Performance

CGEM stock saw an increase of -2.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.10% and a quarterly increase of 16.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.95% for Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.09% for CGEM’s stock, with a 11.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGEM Trading at 23.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +43.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEM fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.95. In addition, Cullinan Oncology Inc. saw 20.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGEM starting from Trigilio Jeffrey, who sale 319 shares at the price of $13.11 back on Jun 12. After this action, Trigilio Jeffrey now owns 86,222 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc., valued at $4,182 using the latest closing price.

Michaelson Jennifer, the Chief Development Officer of Cullinan Oncology Inc., sale 176 shares at $13.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Michaelson Jennifer is holding 90,271 shares at $2,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEM

Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.