Cuentas Inc. (CUEN): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for CUEN is 1.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUEN on June 16, 2023 was 74.44K shares.

CUEN) stock’s latest price update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.62 compared to its previous closing price of 5.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CUEN’s Market Performance

CUEN’s stock has fallen by -7.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.79% and a quarterly drop of -39.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.24% for Cuentas Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.06% for CUEN’s stock, with a -31.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUEN Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.41%, as shares sank -11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUEN fell by -7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, Cuentas Inc. saw 87.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CUEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.22 for the present operating margin

-44.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuentas Inc. stands at -485.34. Equity return is now at value -475.50, with -233.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.