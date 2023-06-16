Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.62 compared to its previous closing price of 21.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CYRX is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CYRX is $31.22, which is $8.66 above than the current price. The public float for CYRX is 44.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.85% of that float. The average trading volume of CYRX on June 16, 2023 was 366.78K shares.

CYRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) has seen a 10.02% increase in the past week, with a 10.56% rise in the past month, and a 4.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for CYRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.54% for CYRX’s stock, with a 1.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CYRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $90 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2022.

CYRX Trading at 8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +16.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRX rose by +13.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.39. In addition, Cryoport Inc. saw 30.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRX starting from BERMAN RICHARD J, who sale 7,203 shares at the price of $21.51 back on May 11. After this action, BERMAN RICHARD J now owns 100,000 shares of Cryoport Inc., valued at $154,906 using the latest closing price.

SHELTON JERRELL, the President, CEO of Cryoport Inc., sale 141,159 shares at $21.63 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that SHELTON JERRELL is holding 605,299 shares at $3,053,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.53 for the present operating margin

+37.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cryoport Inc. stands at -15.73. The total capital return value is set at -2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.64. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cryoport Inc. (CYRX), the company’s capital structure generated 78.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.95. Total debt to assets is 41.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.