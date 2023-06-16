Constellium SE (CSTM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CSTM is 142.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of CSTM was 853.41K shares.

CSTM) stock’s latest price update

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 16.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CSTM’s Market Performance

Constellium SE (CSTM) has experienced a 2.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.38% rise in the past month, and a 17.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for CSTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.07% for CSTM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

CSTM Trading at 11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.87. In addition, Constellium SE saw 41.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.31 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellium SE stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.04. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Constellium SE (CSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 281.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 41.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 261.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Constellium SE (CSTM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.