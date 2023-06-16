CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) has plunged by -0.34 when compared to previous closing price of 23.41, but the company has seen a -0.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is above average at 9.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is $25.50, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for CNO is 112.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNO on June 16, 2023 was 904.33K shares.

CNO’s Market Performance

CNO’s stock has seen a -0.43% decrease for the week, with a 10.41% rise in the past month and a 7.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for CNO Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.01% for CNO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CNO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

CNO Trading at 5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.71. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc. saw 2.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Shebik Steven E, who purchase 3,917 shares at the price of $22.02 back on May 18. After this action, Shebik Steven E now owns 43,482 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc., valued at $86,248 using the latest closing price.

Shebik Steven E, the Director of CNO Financial Group Inc., purchase 8,583 shares at $21.85 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Shebik Steven E is holding 39,565 shares at $187,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 280.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.73. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.