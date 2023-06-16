Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) is 0.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMRX is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMRX is 79.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. On June 16, 2023, CMRX’s average trading volume was 930.59K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CMRX) stock’s latest price update

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX)’s stock price has soared by 5.84 in relation to previous closing price of 1.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX’s stock has risen by 5.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.82% and a quarterly rise of 8.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.26% for Chimerix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.45% for CMRX’s stock, with a -14.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CMRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

CMRX Trading at 15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +28.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3910. In addition, Chimerix Inc. saw -22.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from Andriole Michael T., who purchase 51,700 shares at the price of $1.14 back on May 18. After this action, Andriole Michael T. now owns 357,015 shares of Chimerix Inc., valued at $59,150 using the latest closing price.

Sherman Michael A., the Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix Inc., purchase 87,000 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Sherman Michael A. is holding 87,000 shares at $97,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Equity return is now at value 87.90, with 79.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.