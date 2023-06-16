Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s (CHMI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CHMI stock has gone down by -3.18%, with a monthly decline of -3.18% and a quarterly plunge of -10.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.29% for CHMI’s stock, with a -15.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) by analysts is $6.00, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for CHMI is 20.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.88% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of CHMI was 396.47K shares.

CHMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) has dropped by -5.05 compared to previous close of 5.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CHMI Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHMI fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation saw -15.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHMI starting from Lown Jeffrey B, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Sep 29. After this action, Lown Jeffrey B now owns 15,264 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, valued at $7,693 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHMI

Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.