Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE)’s stock price has increased by 3.54 compared to its previous closing price of 34.17. However, the company has seen a 5.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is $36.33, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for CERE is 128.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CERE on June 16, 2023 was 571.71K shares.

CERE’s Market Performance

CERE stock saw an increase of 5.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.50% and a quarterly increase of 45.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.28% for CERE’s stock, with a 21.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

CERE Trading at 16.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.16. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 12.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from Bodenrader Mark, who sale 1,895 shares at the price of $32.95 back on Jun 02. After this action, Bodenrader Mark now owns 5,522 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $62,440 using the latest closing price.

COLES N ANTHONY, the CEO and Chairperson of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $32.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that COLES N ANTHONY is holding 2,704 shares at $1,630,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

The total capital return value is set at -46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.17. Equity return is now at value -77.10, with -42.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.03. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.