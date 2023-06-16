Celestica Inc. (CLS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Celestica Inc. (CLS) by analysts is $14.33, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for CLS is 102.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of CLS was 620.93K shares.

CLS) stock’s latest price update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS)’s stock price has plunge by 2.06relation to previous closing price of 13.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CLS’s Market Performance

Celestica Inc. (CLS) has seen a 7.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.30% gain in the past month and a 16.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for CLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.28% for CLS’s stock, with a 20.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLS stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLS in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $14 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

CLS Trading at 16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +23.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.59. In addition, Celestica Inc. saw 22.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+8.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica Inc. stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica Inc. (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 13.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Celestica Inc. (CLS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.