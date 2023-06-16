Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CFFN stock has gone down by -0.91%, with a monthly gain of 19.01% and a quarterly plunge of -16.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.77% for CFFN’s stock, with a -15.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Right Now?

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is $7.25, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for CFFN is 127.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFFN on June 16, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

CFFN) stock’s latest price update

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN)’s stock price has increased by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 6.38. However, the company has seen a -0.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFFN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CFFN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFFN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $15 based on the research report published on April 09th of the previous year 2020.

CFFN Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFFN fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. saw -24.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFFN starting from THOMPSON JEFFREY R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 23. After this action, THOMPSON JEFFREY R now owns 58,353 shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Rick C, the Executive Vice President of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., purchase 1,800 shares at $5.76 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Jackson Rick C is holding 148,438 shares at $10,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stands at +27.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN), the company’s capital structure generated 195.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.16. Total debt to assets is 22.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.