Cabot Corporation (CBT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cabot Corporation (CBT) has seen a -8.72% decrease in the past week, with a -2.98% drop in the past month, and a -6.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for CBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.41% for CBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) Right Now?

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CBT is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CBT is $84.00, which is $24.33 above the current market price. The public float for CBT is 55.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for CBT on June 16, 2023 was 288.69K shares.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT)’s stock price has dropped by -10.21 in relation to previous closing price of 74.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/22 that AMC, Alphabet, AT&T, Tesla, Moderna: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of CBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CBT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CBT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $80 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

CBT Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBT fell by -8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.20. In addition, Cabot Corporation saw 0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBT starting from Kalkstein Hobart, who sale 10,031 shares at the price of $83.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Kalkstein Hobart now owns 68,383 shares of Cabot Corporation, valued at $832,573 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+20.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cabot Corporation stands at +4.77. The total capital return value is set at 23.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.79. Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cabot Corporation (CBT), the company’s capital structure generated 171.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.17. Total debt to assets is 43.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cabot Corporation (CBT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.