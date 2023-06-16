BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI) has surged by 16.07 when compared to previous closing price of 1.68, but the company has seen a 24.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) by analysts is $3.75, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for BFI is 14.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of BFI was 71.49K shares.

BFI’s Market Performance

BFI stock saw an increase of 24.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 63.87% and a quarterly increase of 48.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.08% for BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.96% for BFI stock, with a simple moving average of 13.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BFI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $11 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BFI Trading at 56.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.92%, as shares surge +51.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFI rose by +24.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4672. In addition, BurgerFi International Inc. saw 54.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFI starting from JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST, who sale 3,300 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Apr 25. After this action, JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST now owns 3,860,096 shares of BurgerFi International Inc., valued at $3,347 using the latest closing price.

JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST, the 10% Owner of BurgerFi International Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST is holding 3,863,396 shares at $10,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.68 for the present operating margin

+4.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for BurgerFi International Inc. stands at -57.87. Equity return is now at value -108.80, with -34.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.