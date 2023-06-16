Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Stock Showcases 3.46% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) has seen a 6.84% increase in the past week, with a 18.30% gain in the past month, and a 18.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.60% for BLBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.46% for BLBX’s stock, with a 35.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLBX is -0.11.

The public float for BLBX is 1.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On June 16, 2023, BLBX’s average trading volume was 350.63K shares.

BLBX) stock’s latest price update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX)’s stock price has dropped by -7.52 in relation to previous closing price of 4.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BLBX Trading at 12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBX rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Blackboxstocks Inc. saw 212.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBX starting from KEPLER GUST, who purchase 1,130,002 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 23. After this action, KEPLER GUST now owns 3,462,070 shares of Blackboxstocks Inc., valued at $3,390,006 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBX

Equity return is now at value -207.50, with -107.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.