BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BCAB is $16.83, which is $11.26 above the current price. The public float for BCAB is 29.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCAB on June 16, 2023 was 478.57K shares.

The stock of BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) has increased by 5.35 when compared to last closing price of 3.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BCAB’s Market Performance

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) has experienced a 1.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.76% rise in the past month, and a 45.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.16% for BCAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.88% for BCAB’s stock, with a -33.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCAB stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BCAB by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BCAB in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2022.

BCAB Trading at 8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAB rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, BioAtla Inc. saw -54.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCAB starting from SHORT JAY M PHD, who purchase 40,800 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Mar 29. After this action, SHORT JAY M PHD now owns 1,412,387 shares of BioAtla Inc., valued at $100,862 using the latest closing price.

Vasquez Christian, the of BioAtla Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Vasquez Christian is holding 102,709 shares at $47,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAB

Equity return is now at value -68.10, with -52.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.