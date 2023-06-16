Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) by analysts is $77.08, which is -$2.19 below the current market price. The public float for BECN is 49.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.82% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of BECN was 383.81K shares.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN)’s stock price has increased by 2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 77.25. However, the company has seen a 9.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BECN’s Market Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has seen a 9.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.32% gain in the past month and a 35.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for BECN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.05% for BECN stock, with a simple moving average of 35.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BECN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BECN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BECN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BECN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $65 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

BECN Trading at 26.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +25.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN rose by +9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.28. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. saw 50.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from Nelson Christopher Carl, who sale 8,611 shares at the price of $72.95 back on Jun 12. After this action, Nelson Christopher Carl now owns 0 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., valued at $628,172 using the latest closing price.

RANDLE STUART A, the Director of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., sale 10,299 shares at $72.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that RANDLE STUART A is holding 31,417 shares at $745,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+24.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stands at +4.79. The total capital return value is set at 16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.35. Total debt to assets is 40.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.