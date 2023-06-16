Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.16 in relation to its previous close of 197.81. However, the company has experienced a 3.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/10/23 that Taser Maker Axon Is the S&P 500’s Steepest Decliner. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Right Now?

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXON is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AXON is $240.50, which is $39.58 above the current price. The public float for AXON is 67.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXON on June 16, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

AXON’s Market Performance

The stock of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has seen a 3.77% increase in the past week, with a 0.44% rise in the past month, and a -6.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for AXON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.31% for AXON stock, with a simple moving average of 12.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $236 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

AXON Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.84. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 21.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from Cullivan Julie A, who sale 1,180 shares at the price of $196.00 back on May 30. After this action, Cullivan Julie A now owns 5,882 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $231,280 using the latest closing price.

Partovi Hadi, the Director of Axon Enterprise Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $190.75 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Partovi Hadi is holding 388,817 shares at $1,907,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.84 for the present operating margin

+61.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.92. Total debt to assets is 24.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.