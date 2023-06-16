Assessing the Risk and Potential of Benson Hill Inc.’s (BHIL) Stock

In the past week, BHIL stock has gone down by -12.50%, with a monthly decline of -7.75% and a quarterly plunge of -23.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.50% for Benson Hill Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.61% for BHIL’s stock, with a -46.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) is $3.79, which is $2.6 above the current market price. The public float for BHIL is 126.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. On June 16, 2023, BHIL’s average trading volume was 691.23K shares.

The stock price of Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) has dropped by -5.56 compared to previous close of 1.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHIL stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BHIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BHIL in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2022.

BHIL Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHIL fell by -12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3745. In addition, Benson Hill Inc. saw -53.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHIL starting from Bull Jason, who sale 5,326 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Mar 23. After this action, Bull Jason now owns 17,292 shares of Benson Hill Inc., valued at $6,353 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Bruce Tyler, the President, Ingredients of Benson Hill Inc., sale 5,061 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Bennett Bruce Tyler is holding 27,566 shares at $6,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.79 for the present operating margin

+0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benson Hill Inc. stands at -26.15. The total capital return value is set at -31.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45. Equity return is now at value -50.90, with -22.50 for asset returns.

Based on Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL), the company’s capital structure generated 96.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.18. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.