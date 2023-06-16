ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, ASML stock has gone up by 2.59%, with a monthly gain of 13.29% and a quarterly surge of 17.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for ASML Holding N.V.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.70% for ASML’s stock, with a 24.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ASML is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASML is $782.60, which is -$3.42 below the current market price. The public float for ASML is 394.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume for ASML on June 16, 2023 was 976.49K shares.

The stock price of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) has dropped by -0.21 compared to previous close of 740.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that ASML Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $715.76. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 35.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 80.50, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

In conclusion, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.