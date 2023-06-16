AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ATR stock has gone up by 0.71%, with a monthly decline of -2.81% and a quarterly surge of 4.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for AptarGroup Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for ATR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) Right Now?

AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATR is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ATR is $130.00, which is $14.38 above the current price. The public float for ATR is 64.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATR on June 16, 2023 was 225.00K shares.

ATR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) has decreased by -0.37 when compared to last closing price of 116.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATR Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATR rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.03. In addition, AptarGroup Inc. saw 5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATR starting from Prieur Marc, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $119.00 back on May 05. After this action, Prieur Marc now owns 25,028 shares of AptarGroup Inc., valued at $714,000 using the latest closing price.

Kuhn Robert, the EVP & CFO of AptarGroup Inc., sale 64,560 shares at $114.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Kuhn Robert is holding 54,044 shares at $7,362,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.45 for the present operating margin

+28.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AptarGroup Inc. stands at +7.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on AptarGroup Inc. (ATR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.