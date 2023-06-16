Aon plc (AON) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aon plc (AON) by analysts is $332.60, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for AON is 189.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AON was 856.03K shares.

The stock price of Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has surged by 2.50 when compared to previous closing price of 322.97, but the company has seen a 5.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/25/22 that Climate change fueled 3rd costliest losses ever in 2021 — less than half of that property was insured

AON’s Market Performance

Aon plc (AON) has experienced a 5.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.04% rise in the past month, and a 10.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for AON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.80% for AON stock, with a simple moving average of 8.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AON stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AON by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AON in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $310 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

AON Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AON rose by +5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $316.33. In addition, Aon plc saw 10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AON starting from Andersen Eric, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $335.55 back on May 09. After this action, Andersen Eric now owns 144,164 shares of Aon plc, valued at $2,516,662 using the latest closing price.

Davies Christa, the Chief Financial Officer of Aon plc, sale 20,528 shares at $305.11 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Davies Christa is holding 179,571 shares at $6,263,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aon plc stands at +20.75. The total capital return value is set at 32.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aon plc (AON) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.