Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of VCI Global Limited (VCIG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is above average at 17.65x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VCIG is 36.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume of VCIG on June 16, 2023 was 581.59K shares.

VCIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) has jumped by 9.17 compared to previous close of 2.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VCIG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.76% for VCI Global Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for VCIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.71% for the last 200 days.

VCIG Trading at -15.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG rose by +4.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, VCI Global Limited saw -38.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Limited stands at +42.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.