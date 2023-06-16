Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Joint Corp. (JYNT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) is above average at 58.15x. The 36-month beta value for JYNT is also noteworthy at 1.43.

The public float for JYNT is 14.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.27% of that float. The average trading volume of JYNT on June 16, 2023 was 84.94K shares.

JYNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) has increased by 10.03 when compared to last closing price of 13.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JYNT’s Market Performance

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) has experienced a 8.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.62% rise in the past month, and a -10.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for JYNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.54% for JYNT’s stock, with a -8.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JYNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JYNT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for JYNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JYNT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

JYNT Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYNT rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, The Joint Corp. saw 3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JYNT starting from Bandera Partners LLC, who purchase 16,487 shares at the price of $13.02 back on Jun 14. After this action, Bandera Partners LLC now owns 2,620,550 shares of The Joint Corp., valued at $214,730 using the latest closing price.

Bandera Partners LLC, the 10% Owner of The Joint Corp., purchase 4,912 shares at $13.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Bandera Partners LLC is holding 2,604,063 shares at $64,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JYNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.55 for the present operating margin

+82.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Joint Corp. stands at +1.16. The total capital return value is set at 4.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.32. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Joint Corp. (JYNT), the company’s capital structure generated 80.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.59. Total debt to assets is 28.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, The Joint Corp. (JYNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.