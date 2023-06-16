Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) is above average at 16.47x. The 36-month beta value for NMRK is also noteworthy at 1.74.

The public float for NMRK is 137.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume of NMRK on June 16, 2023 was 950.49K shares.

NMRK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) has dropped by -1.38 compared to previous close of 6.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Billions in Signature Bank Debt to Be Sold by Newmark

NMRK’s Market Performance

NMRK’s stock has fallen by -3.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.04% and a quarterly drop of -8.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Newmark Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.28% for NMRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NMRK by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NMRK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

NMRK Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRK fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, Newmark Group Inc. saw -19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Newmark Group Inc. stands at +3.18. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91.

Based on Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK), the company’s capital structure generated 118.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.22. Total debt to assets is 35.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.