Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)

The 36-month beta value for MBOT is also noteworthy at 3.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MBOT is $8.00, which is $5.14 above than the current price. The public float for MBOT is 6.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.39% of that float. The average trading volume of MBOT on June 16, 2023 was 3.69M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MBOT) stock’s latest price update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.42 compared to its previous closing price of 2.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MBOT’s Market Performance

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) has seen a 7.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 136.36% gain in the past month and a 13.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.89% for MBOT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.76% for MBOT’s stock, with a -13.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MBOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on January 13th of the previous year 2020.

MBOT Trading at 61.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares surge +140.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBOT rose by +7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Microbot Medical Inc. saw -4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBOT

Equity return is now at value -195.80, with -152.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.