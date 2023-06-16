Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) is above average at 1.34x.

The public float for JXN is 70.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. The average trading volume of JXN on June 16, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

JXN) stock’s latest price update

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 29.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JXN’s Market Performance

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has seen a 1.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.06% gain in the past month and a -18.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for JXN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for JXN’s stock, with a -14.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

JXN Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.58. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc. saw -12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Noles Russell G, who purchase 150 shares at the price of $29.39 back on May 30. After this action, Noles Russell G now owns 19,262 shares of Jackson Financial Inc., valued at $4,408 using the latest closing price.

Durant Gregory T, the Director of Jackson Financial Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $30.46 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Durant Gregory T is holding 21,119 shares at $91,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Jackson Financial Inc. stands at +39.15. The total capital return value is set at 79.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.03. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN), the company’s capital structure generated 52.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.28. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.