Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Innovid Corp. (CTV)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTV is $2.28, which is $1.2 above than the current price. The public float for CTV is 111.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of CTV on June 16, 2023 was 535.91K shares.

CTV) stock’s latest price update

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV)’s stock price has dropped by -6.96 in relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Innovid, an Adtech Company, Buys TVSquared for $160 Million

CTV’s Market Performance

CTV’s stock has fallen by -7.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.43% and a quarterly drop of -25.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.32% for Innovid Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.47% for CTV’s stock, with a -47.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CTV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CTV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.70 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

CTV Trading at 3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares surge +18.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTV fell by -7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1649. In addition, Innovid Corp. saw -37.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTV starting from Helmreich David, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.24 back on May 25. After this action, Helmreich David now owns 698,857 shares of Innovid Corp., valued at $123,810 using the latest closing price.

Shany Gilad, the Director of Innovid Corp., purchase 28,328 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Shany Gilad is holding 191,624 shares at $33,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.97 for the present operating margin

+71.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovid Corp. stands at -14.48. The total capital return value is set at -14.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Innovid Corp. (CTV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.37. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Innovid Corp. (CTV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.